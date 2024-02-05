The day of reckoning for Jagan is not far away, says Pawan Kalyan 

February 05, 2024 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said the day when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has to answer the people for his “deceptive rule” is not far away and reiterated that the JSP-TDP alliance will form the government in a couple of months.

Addressing a party meeting, after welcoming Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry and his son Anudeep into the JSP, at its office near Mangalagiri on Sunday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) pushed the State backwards by many decades through its policies and actions.

He observed that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy cast away his mother and sister aside after achieving his political objectives with their help. “It shows his selfish attitude. That being the case, how will he serve the people?” he questioned.

Mr. Balashowry said he was happy to join the JSP and vowed to strive for the victory of the JSP-TDP alliance in the elections.