GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The day of reckoning for Jagan is not far away, says Pawan Kalyan 

The JSP-TDP alliance will form the government in a couple of months, he says

February 05, 2024 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
JSP president Pawan Kalyan welcoming Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry into the party on Sunday.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan welcoming Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry into the party on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said the day when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has to answer the people for his “deceptive rule” is not far away and reiterated that the JSP-TDP alliance will form the government in a couple of months.

Addressing a party meeting, after welcoming Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry and his son Anudeep into the JSP, at its office near Mangalagiri on Sunday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) pushed the State backwards by many decades through its policies and actions.

He observed that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy cast away his mother and sister aside after achieving his political objectives with their help. “It shows his selfish attitude. That being the case, how will he serve the people?” he questioned.

Mr. Balashowry said he was happy to join the JSP and vowed to strive for the victory of the JSP-TDP alliance in the elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Jana Sena Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.