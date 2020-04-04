Thanking those on the frontlines against COVID-19

In a heartwarming gesture, a family from Visakhapatnam honoured a sanitation worker by washing her feet and presenting her a sari and a pair of bangles, in recognition of the role played by her in the fight against COVID-19.

A video of the incident that occurred at 104 Area in the city on Saturday went viral on social media later in the day.

In the video, two children named Vynavi and Chaitanya, both residents of Bapuji Nagar in 104 Area, are seen washing the feet of a sanitation worker named Lakshmi and presenting her a sari, bangles, masks and hand sanitisers and then touching her feet to seek her blessings.

B. Jagadeesh, father of the siblings, said, “At a time when we are scared of stepping out of our homes, these sanitary workers are risking their lives to ensure that the entire city is neat and clean during this COVID-19 outbreak. Working under such stressful conditions is indeed very difficult, which is why we decided to honour at least one sanitary worker who works in our area.”

Mr. Jagadeesh said he asked his children to show their gratitude to Ms. Lakshmi as he wanted them to be aware of the hard work put in by people across all sections of society in fighting the pandemic.

Similar incidents

A few days ago, a video from Patiala, Punjab, went viral on social media, depicting residents of an area applauding sanitation workers by clapping for them and showering flower petals on them. Another video reportedly from Kothapet in Hyderabad was also widely circulated in which residents were seen felicitating sanitation workers in their area.