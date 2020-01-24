TGV proposes mini secretariats

BJP Rajya Sabha MP T.G. Venkatesh claimed that the only way to solve the three capitals issue would be to set up a mini secretariat, Assembly and high court benches in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam. “If the government shows interest in this solution, I will take it upon me to convince the Opposition parties,” he said.

Addressing reporters in the city on Thursday, Mr. Venkatesh said that the winter session of the Assembly must be held in Kurnool, and the summer session could be held in Visakhapatnam.

“The secretariat would stay in Amaravati, where the Principal Secretaries and Chief Secretary would function from. However, there would be other people in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam who would directly report to the former,” he added.

“There is distress in Amaravati, Ongole, Kurnool, East and West Godavari and a few other districts. The Chief Minister along with other Ministers must sit down and solve the issue,” he added.

He gave the example of village secretariats launched by the government and said, “The government must make sure that all governance is accessible to the people.”