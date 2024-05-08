GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tension prevails in Etcherla constituency with stone-pelting on BJP MLA candidate and others

Updated - May 08, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 10:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
A BJP activist showing injury at NGR Puram of Etcherla constituency of Srikakulam district.

A BJP activist showing injury at NGR Puram of Etcherla constituency of Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed at NGR Puram of Ranasthalam mandal on Wednesday night with the reported attack by the YSRCP activists on BJP Etcherla candidate N. Eswara Rao and activists of BJP, TDP and JSP with stones when they were campaigning in the village. Six alliance activists, including BJP leader Jyoti Prakash Reddy, received injuries during the incident at the village. The locals provided first-aid to the injured.

The incident caused tension among the leaders and cadre of alliance parties. They alleged involvement of supporters of YSRCP MLA Gorle Kirankumar in the incident. Mr. Eswara Rao asked the Police Department to probe the incident and maintain law and order in Etcherla constituency.

He said that a delegation would meet Srikakulam SP G.R. Radhika and seek free and fair poll in the constituency. Vizinaagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu and other leaders condemned the incident.

