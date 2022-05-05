Tension marks Duggirala MPP election

Tension marked the election to the Duggirala Mandal Praja Parishad on Thursday afternoon.

The election to the MPP, which was reserved for BC Woman, had been put off twice earlier. Both the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were bracing for a tight contest.

Out of 18 MPTC members who would cast their vote, the TDP had nine, the YSRCP eight and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) one.

The election to the MPP had been been put off twice after the district administration declared the candidature of the TDP MPTC member as unqualified as she was not a BC.

A day before the polls, YSRCP MPTC member T. Padmavathy had gone missing. The TDP had alleged that she could have been kidnapped. Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy denied the TDP charge.

Meanwhile, the police arranged tight security, and all the roads leading to the MPP office were cordoned off.