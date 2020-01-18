Tension in Thullur as four youth climb cellphone tower

Tense situation prevailed in the Amaravati region after four persons climbed a cellphone tower in Thullur village on Saturday afternoon demanding that the State Government drop its plans to shift the Executive capital from Amaravati region, even as the agitation in Amaravati against the move to shift the Capital entered 32nd day on Saturday.

The four youth, identified as Siva, Brahmaiah, Sambaiah and Phani, are residents of the village. As soon as they climbed the cellphone tower, people raised slogans that the local MLA Undavalli Sridevi should come to the place. The incident took place even as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was holding a meeting on the proposal to have three Capitals. The special Aassembly session is scheduled to be held on Monday.

Even after two hours, the youth refused to climb down the tower and police had to intervene. The local youth relented only after the Police Inspector assured them that their issues would be resolved.

In Guntur, candle light rallies were taken out in support of the agitation. TDP youth wing president Sai Krishna led the rally from Donka Road to Lodge Centre.

Law and order

In Guntur, Inspector-General of Police Vineet Brijlal reviewed the law and order situation with the Superintendents of Police in view of the volatile situation. The police are likely to place curbs on the traffic and movement of vehicles on Monday. The Communiust Party of India and the Telugu Desam Party have said that they would stage protests on that day.

Mr. Brijlal said that police forces were being mobilised in view of the law and order situation and asked the officers to be on high alert.

Superintendents of Police, Guntur Urban, PHD Ramakrishna, Guntur Rural SP Ch. Vijaya Rao, SP, Octopus Vishal Gunni, Abhishek Mohanty and Amith Bardar, were present.