HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension in Nagari of Andhra Pradesh after attack on car of TDP leader Gali Bhanuprakash Naidu

TDP and JSP put the blame on YSRCP; police stop poor-feeding programme planned by the JSP cadre, saying that permission was not taken for it

October 13, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Tension prevailed in Nagari town on October 13 (Friday) following the attack on the car of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) constituency in-charge Gali Bhanuprakash Naidu allegedly by a group of YSR Congres Party (YSRCP) cadres when he was proceeding to the government area hospital to participate in the poor-feeding programme organised by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists.

According to the information, Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy was invited to the poor-feeding programme. Knowing that the TDP leader was on his way to the programme, a group of persons intercepted the vehicle and attacked it with sticks and stones before fleeing from the spot. The vehicle suffered damage.

Soon after the incident, a large number of TDP activists from Nagari and its surrounding areas reached the spot and staged a protest, demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack.

The police rushed to the spot and prevented the TDP and JSP activists from organising the poor-feeding programme, saying that restrictions were in place in the town and no permission was taken for organising the event.

The TDP and JSP activists alleged that the attack was engineered at the instance of YSRCP Nagari MLA and Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja.

Mr. Bhanuprakash Naidu had reportedly made some “adverse remarks” about Ms. Roja in connection with the latter’s remarks on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members.

Later, the organisers of the poor-feeding programme distributed the food to the patients and their attendants at S.V.R.R. Hospital in Tirupati.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.