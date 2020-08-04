Andhra Pradesh

Tension at GD Nellore as salon operator tests positive

Tension prevailed at Gangadhara Nellore (GD Nellore) mandal headquarters on Monday after a 60-year-old man, who operates a hair salon at the local commercial complex, tested positive for COVID-19 and rushed to the Christian Medical College at Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

Revenue, medical and police officials at the mandal swung into action and turned the commercial complex into a red zone, and started disinfecting the nearby areas.

All those who had visited the salon during the last two weeks were sought to undergo test voluntarily.

The COVID-19 task force officials said testing facilities would be created at the local primary health centre for the convenience of the local people.

