Tension at Endowments Minister’s house, Jana Sena activists arrested

Protestors demand Vellampalli’s resignation on attacks on shrines, theft of silver lion idols

Tension prevailed at the residence of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Saturday, when Jana Sena activists staged a dharna demanding resignation of the Minister owning responsibility for the series of attacks on places of worships in the State.

The protesters blamed the Minister over theft of three silver lion idols attached on the Chariot (Ratham) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla Devastanam, Vijayawada.

Police arrested the agitators when they tried to barge into the Minister’s residence and shifted them to different police stations.

Alleging that Mr. Srinivas is shielding Durga temple Executive Officer (EO) Suresh Babu, the agitators raised slogans demanding suspension of the EO.

“Though attacks were continuing on shrines and miscreants were damaging the idols, government has filed to respond properly. Even there was a major theft in Durga temple, nobody was arrested,” the Jana Sena leaders alleged.

Police said the situation is under control at the Minister’s residence.