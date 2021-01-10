Tense situation at church as two groups fight over its control

The power struggle between two groups warring to take control of the Andhra Lutheran Evangelical Church compound here reached a flash point on Saturday after the group led by AELC Guntur synod president G. Elia declared that the tenure of present Bishop Pardesi Babu was over and Bishop Elia was now the president of AELC Church.
A police case was registered at the Arundelpet police station against the group led by Bishop Elia that the latter had trespassed into the Bishop compound and forcibly entered the office before taking charge.
The group led by Bishop Pardesi Babu also said that the tenure of the Bishop ends in May 2021 and it was illegal for another Bishop to forcibly assume charge.
According to sources, the group led by Bishop Elia had sought the support of Home Minister.
They stated that Bishop Pardesi Babu could tamper with the election process for election to AELC synod due to take place on March 31, 2021, and further obtained a court order against Bishop Babu.
Police deployed
Police forces were deployed on bishop compound to prevent any law and order problem.
