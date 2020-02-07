Tenders for second, third phases of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ by mid-May

The State government will invite tenders for the second and third phases of the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme in the government schools by mid-May, and works will be completed as soon as the tenders are finalised.

The government plans to launch the programme in 9,476 primary schools, 822 upper primary schools, 2,771 high schools, 1,407 government hostels, and 458 junior colleges under the second phase.

In the third phase, 15,405 primary schools, 216 upper primary schools, 41 high schools, 63 residential schools, 248 government hostels and 18 junior colleges will be covered.

Officials of the Education Department explained the details of the two phases at the review meeting held by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to maintain quality in the works taken up as part of the programme.

Reverse migration

At the meeting, the officials informed the Chief Minister that there was a “migration of students from private to government schools.” Also, there was a positive response from the children to the new menu prescribed by the government for the mid-day meal scheme at schools, they said. A few parents were contributing more than ₹1,000 for the development of schools, they said.

When asked, the officials told the Chief Minister that many schools and colleges were flouting rules and minimum standards were not being maintained. “There is a possibility of many children falling victims if any untoward incident takes place,” they said.

Responding to it, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed them to initiate action against the erring institutions. He also wanted them to focus on the schools and colleges that were collecting exorbitant fee.

Education Minister A. Suresh, A.P. Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman V. Eswaraiah and A.P. School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman R. Kantha Rao were present.