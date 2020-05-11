Tenali records its first COVID positive case

Tenali, till recently in green zone, has recorded its first Covid-19 positive case.

A man who came to the town recently from Koyambedu in Chennai has tested positive sending the local administration into a tizzy. The man is a chef and works in Chennai. He is from Ithanagar in the town and is said to have returned from Koyambedu on May 4.

DSP, Tenali, Srilakshmi said that the 33-year-old man returned to his home town in a lorry which was coming from Koyambedu. His father reportedly asked the lorry driver to pick his son at the market and bring him to his house at Ithanagar. A local ANM sensed his arrival and alerted the police, who in turn got the man tested and the results came positive.

The man has been shifted to GGH, Guntur, and his condition is stable. All his family members and the lorry driver have been tested and their results proved negative.

With this, the entire town has been declared a red zone and the area within 3 km of his residence, has been declared a containment cluster. All entry and exit points have been sealed, and with the town connected to many villages, there could be severe disruptions to public life.

With the fresh positive case reported from Tenali, the total number of cases in the district touched 387. The other four cases were reported from Guntur and its surroundings.