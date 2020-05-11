Andhra Pradesh

Tenali records its first COVID positive case

Police checking vehicles on the Budampadu highway in Guntur.

Police checking vehicles on the Budampadu highway in Guntur.   | Photo Credit: T_VIJAYA_KUMAR

Man travelled in lorry coming from Koyambedu

Tenali, till recently in green zone, has recorded its first Covid-19 positive case.

A man who came to the town recently from Koyambedu in Chennai has tested positive sending the local administration into a tizzy. The man is a chef and works in Chennai. He is from Ithanagar in the town and is said to have returned from Koyambedu on May 4.

DSP, Tenali, Srilakshmi said that the 33-year-old man returned to his home town in a lorry which was coming from Koyambedu. His father reportedly asked the lorry driver to pick his son at the market and bring him to his house at Ithanagar. A local ANM sensed his arrival and alerted the police, who in turn got the man tested and the results came positive.

The man has been shifted to GGH, Guntur, and his condition is stable. All his family members and the lorry driver have been tested and their results proved negative.

With this, the entire town has been declared a red zone and the area within 3 km of his residence, has been declared a containment cluster. All entry and exit points have been sealed, and with the town connected to many villages, there could be severe disruptions to public life.

With the fresh positive case reported from Tenali, the total number of cases in the district touched 387. The other four cases were reported from Guntur and its surroundings.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:34:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tenali-records-its-first-covid-positive-case/article31561271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY