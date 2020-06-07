Temples to open for a two-day trial run tomorrow

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said arrangements were made to open all temples to their employees and local devotees for a trial run on June 8 and 9.

It will be followed by regular darshan (only laghu darshan) to a limited number of devotees from June 10.

As per the lockdown guidelines, temples would be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the darshan timings could be reduced if necessitated by local circumstances. Devotees have to produce Aadhaar cards or other approved identities without fail.

The number of devotees seeking darshan had to be restricted and other precautions taken due to the threat which coronavirus continued to pose, he stated.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said temples located in containment zones, like the Srikalahasti temple in Chittoor district, would remain closed till normalcy was restored and wearing face masks and keeping a social distance of at least six feet were mandatory.

Number limit

Three hundred devotees would be permitted to have darshan per hour per line. Persons aged above 65 and below 10, pregnant women, and persons with co-morbidities were advised to keep away.

Devotees have to do hand sanitisation at frequent intervals and not cough or sneeze openly lest the virus should spread from the carriers among them.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said devotees should not spit on temple premises and only those not having cough, cold or fever would be given entry.

Thermal screening would be done at entrances and downloading Aarogya Setu mobile application was a must.

Separate queues for darshan and exit were being provided. Steps were taken for crowd management at vehicle parking places.

Physical offerings like prasadam distribution were prohibited and there would be no annadanam for the time being, the Minister added.