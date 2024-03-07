Temples decked up for Maha Sivaratri in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts

March 07, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM:

Historic temples of Lord Shiva in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have been decked up for the Maha Sivaratri celebrations from the early hours of Friday.

Thousands of devotees from Srikakulam district and nearby Odisha offer prayers at the Srimukhalingam temple in Jalumuru mandal, Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Ravivalasa and Umarudra Koteswara Alayam in Srikakulam.

Visakhapatnam Range DIG Vishal Gunni and Srikakulam SP G.R. Radhika reviewed the arrangements at the Srimukhalingam temple. Many devotees also participate in the Chakrateertham ritual to be performed on the nearby banks of the Vamsadhara river. Srimukhalingam chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar said that hassle-free arrangements have been made for devotees.

Pashupathinatheswara temple located in SVN Nagar of Vizianagaram has been decorated with flowers and lights for the festival. Devotees offer prayers to the replicas of the Dwadasa Jyotirlingams here.

The Kanyakaparameswari temple chairman Narayanam Srinivas said that special prayers would begin at 5 a.m. in the temple.

The Nitya Daiva Namasmarana Seva Samithi has also made special arrangements for the festival at the Narayana Swamiji Ashram located near the Subramanyeswara temple near the Railway Goods Shed in Vizianagaram.