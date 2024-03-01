GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temple tourism packages launched in 18 circuits of Andhra Pradesh

March 01, 2024 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The inner precincts of the Tirumala temple was decorated for the annual Ratha Sapthami festival. File

The inner precincts of the Tirumala temple was decorated for the annual Ratha Sapthami festival. File | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Thursday said new temple tourism packages were being launched in 18 circuits across the State.

Speaking after the formal launch of the packages and flagging off tourism vehicles along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu at the office of the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in Vijayawada, Mr. Satyanarayana, who holds the portfolio of Endowments, said these packages were designed by the APTDC in collaboration with Pilgrim Pathways Pvt. Ltd., linking historic temples and famous places in the respective regions. The packages would include facilities like ‘sheeghra darshan, special pujas and abhishekams’, he added.

The 18 new packages were being launched in the first phase across the State linking pilgrim centres such as Tirumala, Srisailam, Mahanandi, Ahobilam, Yaganti, Srikalahasti, Annavaram, Simhachalam, Arasavalli, Srikurmam, Amavarati, Bhimavaram, Daksharam, Samarlakota and Pithapuram among others. He said currently one and two-day packages were designed but plans were afoot to introduce more such packages to the pilgrim centres in the neighbouring States also.

Pointing to the fact that the seasonal tour packages of the past had been converted into daily tours now, he said the packages included food and accommodation.

Mr. Vishnu urged people to make use of the packages to ensure smooth and safe journey to the respective pilgrim destinations. Officials of APTDC and others participated.

religion and belief / tourism / Andhra Pradesh

