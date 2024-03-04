Temperatures in Andhra Pradesh may rise by 5 degrees Celsius this summer, says IMD

March 04, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecast a hotter summer than usual and more heatwave days in Andhra Pradesh due to the El Nino effect.

“The phenomenon may become weak and neutral towards the beginning of the monsoon, but until then its impact will be felt. The State is likely to witness above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in summer. But its impact will wane during the monsoon,” said IMD Amaravati Director S. Stella.

She said while it cannot be predicted as of now the highest point the temperatures would reach in the State, all places may see a deviation of 4 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius from the normal. “We may continue to see 45 degrees Celsius till the first week of June at many places in the State,” Ms. Stella said.

On March 4 (Monday), Anantapur recorded the highest temperature of 39.9°C, followed by Kurnool (39.1°C), Nandyal (38.3°C), Kadapa (37.8°C), Nandigama (37°C).

Meanwhile, following the caution sounded by the IMD, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Kurmanath on March 4 (Monday), in a release, said that they would issue timely warnings and send cautionary notes on mobile phones to alert people about heatwaves in their areas.

Heatwave deaths

Giving the data on deaths related to heatwave, Mr. Kurmanath said 723 deaths were recorded in 2016 when the highest maximum temperature recorded was 48.6°C, 236 in 2017 when the temperatures touched 47.8°C, eight in 2018 (45.6°C), 28 in 2019 (47.3°C). He said there were no deaths recorded in 2020, 2021 and 2022, while three deaths were recorded in 2023 when the maximum temperature touched 46.8°C.

Noting that this year the temperatures may see a rise in March, he said instructions would be issued to the district administration concerned by the State Emergency Operation Centre of the Disaster Management Authority two days in advance in the event of heatwaves and high temperatures.

There are also chances of sudden rain due to cumulonimbus clouds, and people are advised to take all measures before stepping out if rain is accompanied with lightning and thunder.

Helpline

For information regarding heatwaves, people can dial 112, 1070, 18004250101. All these numbers will be available round the clock, the official said.

Both the IMD and the APSDMA officials have appealed to people to avoid outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Children and elderly persons, who are more vulnerable to heatwaves, are advised to stay indoors, while daily wagers are advised to start early in the mornings and finish work by afternoon. To avoid dehydration, one can take ORS, butter milk, lemon juice, coconut water and juices.