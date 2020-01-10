Telugu Shakti seeks dismissal of State govt.

Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram on Friday urged President Ramnath Kovind to dismiss the State government alleging that it was creating tension among the three regions with three capitals proposal.
Speaking to the media, he said that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was creating political and administrative anarchy with division of administration and it would lead to heavy financial burden on the exchequer. He said that Amaravati capital had all the infrastructure, including Secretariat, Assembly and High Court, and those were sufficient to continue the administration without any hindrances. Mr. Ram said that a delegation would meet Mr. Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.
