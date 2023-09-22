Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand extended for two days

September 22, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on September 22 extended the judicial remand by two days to former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Prison in Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam. The Judicial remand to Mr. Naidu has been extended till September 24.

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) police arrested the Leader of the Opposition in the multi-crore scam on September 9.

He was produced in the ACB Court, Vijayawada, on the next day, and the judge B.S.V. Himabindu sent him to 14-day judicial remand till September 22.

With the remand period completing on Friday for the former Chief Minister, the authorities concerned produced him before the ACB Court judge through virtual mode from Rajahmundry jail on Friday.

The judge was understood to have enquired Mr. Naidu about the facilities in the jail. The hearing on the five-day police custody of Mr. Naidu, which was petitioned by the A.P. CID for further investigation in the case, is still on and a decision is expected later on Friday. The quash petition filed by Mr. Naidu is also still pending in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. It is learnt that the remand has been extended, as the quash petition was still pending. A decision on the quash petition is also expected later on Friday.