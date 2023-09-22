HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand extended for two days

The Telugu Desam Party chief was produced before the ACB court judge virtually from Rajahmundry Central Prison.

September 22, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on September 22 extended the judicial remand by two days to former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Prison in Andhra Pradesh Skill Development scam. The Judicial remand to Mr. Naidu has been extended till September 24.

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) police arrested the Leader of the Opposition in the multi-crore scam on September 9.

He was produced in the ACB Court, Vijayawada, on the next day, and the judge B.S.V. Himabindu sent him to 14-day judicial remand till September 22.

With the remand period completing on Friday for the former Chief Minister, the authorities concerned produced him before the ACB Court judge through virtual mode from Rajahmundry jail on Friday.

The judge was understood to have enquired Mr. Naidu about the facilities in the jail. The hearing on the five-day police custody of Mr. Naidu, which was petitioned by the A.P. CID for further investigation in the case, is still on and a decision is expected later on Friday. The quash petition filed by Mr. Naidu is also still pending in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. It is learnt that the remand has been extended, as the quash petition was still pending. A decision on the quash petition is also expected later on Friday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / state politics / politics (general) / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.