Telugu Desam complains to national human rights panel

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao wrote a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) highlighting “the plight of people” in the State.

Mr. Venkat Rao stressed the need to supply essential commodities at the doorstep of the poor in view of the lockdown. There are already over 400 corona positive cases in the State and seven lives have been lost till date. The mobilisation of groups for political purposes was a reason for the spread of coronavirus in the State.

Though the lockdown is strictly enforced throughout the country, in the State it has become a direct cause of corona outbreaks due to the political party leaders’ deliberate mobilisation of groups.

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy was moving in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. So far, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts had not been affected by coronavirus. At this time, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy had mobilised hundreds of people under the pretext of organising activities of the Pragati Bharat Trust. It was a clear cut violation of public rights, he said.

Newly appointed State Election Commissioner Kanagaraj arrived from Tamil Nadu. “Why the quarantine rule and regulations did not apply to them?” he asked.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy was moving around with hundreds of activists. Similarly, Srikalahasti MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy also violated the rules. Palmaneru MLA Venkatesh Goud inaugurated a culvert in the presence of hundreds of followers.

‘Officials being punished’

Minister Adimulapu Suresh went to the neighbouring State of Telangana and returned to AP. Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy’s nephew is illegally transporting sand from the Mukarajupalli sand reach of Karvetinagaram mandal in Chittoor district, he alleged.

The government was not distributing PPEs to doctors, police and sanitation staff who are fighting the coronavirus putting their lives at risk.. Sudhakar, a doctor from Visakhapatnam, and Venkatramireddy, Chittoor District Nagari Municipal Commissioner, were placed under suspension for asking for PPEs, he added.