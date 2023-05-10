Tele-MANAS counselling services prove life-saving for many in State

May 10, 2023 06:16 am | Updated 06:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mental health issues among people are on the rise of late and access to mental healthcare is still a distant dream for many, particularly those in rural areas.

To make mental healthcare accessible to people irrespective of their location, the Central government has introduced the ‘Tele MANAS’ cells across the country under the National Tele Health Programme of India.

The Health Department of Andhra Pradesh established a ‘Tele MANAS’ cell on the premises of Siddhartha Medical College in January and has addressed the issues of about 2,500 persons in distress through counselling via phone calls.

Andhra Pradesh’s Tele MANAS cell has prevented about 45 suicide attempts through tele-counselling between October 11, 2022, and May 9, 2023, says Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas.

All the counsellors are trained in tele-counselling by the faculty at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in virtual mode. The counsellors attend calls from persons with mental health distress and counsel them for about 20 to 30 minutes, he says.

How it works

Explaining how the Tele MANAS cell plays a key role in saving people in distress, State Programme Officer Dr. T.V.S.N. Sastry says many people in distress over family issues, extramarital affairs, educational pressure and other matters call the centre before taking extreme steps.

In one such case, a man whose wife was having an extramarital affair called Tele MANAS centre and narrated how, unable to face society, he got addicted to alcohol and gave up hope on life. The man was referred to a psychiatrist who treated him successfully, he explains.

As per the procedure, counsellors engage the callers for about 20-30 minutes and try to address their concerns. Later, wherever necessary cases are forwarded to psychiatrists at district hospitals.

Against 20 posts of counsellors sanctioned for the cell, there are 13 counsellors. The cell receives about 30 calls per day.

People in distress or those who require counselling can dial 14416 or 18008914416.