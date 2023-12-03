HamberMenu
Telangana election results will have an impact in Andhra Pradesh, says CPI leader Narayana

The defeat of Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana is a big blow to A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, says the CPI leader

December 03, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
CPI national secretary K. Narayana addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. Party State secretary K. Ramakrishna is seen.

CPI national secretary K. Narayana addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. Party State secretary K. Ramakrishna is seen. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana on December 3 expressed the view that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), faced a drubbing in the Telangana Assembly elections due to the “egoistic behaviour of its leadership.”

BRS president and outgoing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had made a mockery of democracy during his term, Mr. Narayana alleged while addressing the media here.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had tried hard to help Mr. Rao in the elections by stoking sentiments, and the deployment of police forces on the Nagarjuna Sagar Project hours before polling was to begin there was a step in that direction, the CPI leader observed.

“The defeat of Mr. Rao in Telangana is in fact a big blow to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The victory of the Congress in Telangana will surely have an impact in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Narayana said.

Despite the BJP not implementing the promises it made at the time of bifurcation of the State, the YSRCP government remained silent. “Mr. Jagan seemed to have woken up from deep slumber suddenly to fight for the State’s rights after being silent for five long years. Will people trust him?” he asked.

Telangana hardly developed during the BRS term. The Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes did not yield the desired results. “People will not tolerate egoism in politics,” he added.

Though K. Sambasiva Rao (Kothagudem) was the lone CPI candidate to win in the Telangana elections, he  would voice the party’s stand in the State Assembly, Mr. Narayana said.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna was present.

