Technical education is key to growth, says Governor

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that technical education would play a key role in human resource development, which will in turn contribute to the economic growth of the country in the years to come.

The Chancellor participated in the seventh convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTU-K) on the varsity campus on Saturday.

Addressing the students, Mr. Harichandan called upon budding engineers to utilise the benefit of flagship programmes such as Startup India and Make in India, launched by the Government of India.

“Students can make use of the programmes being offered by the State Government to start new companies and create jobs instead of seeking employment,” Mr. Harichandan said.

The Governor later planted saplings on the university premises.

Mr. Harichandan presented an Honoris Causa degree to former chairman and managing director of BHEL, who was the alumni of the university. Mr. Harichandan also presented Ph.Ds, gold medals and degrees to meritorious students of the institution.

Blood donation

JNTU-K vice-chancellor Dr. M. Ramalinga Raju, staff, students and their parents attended the programme. The Governor later inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, in which many university students participated.