Techie’s body retrieved from lake in Krishna village
Police suspect it to be suicide
’
CHILLAKALLU
A software engineer, J. Swetha Chowdary (23), reportedly jumped into Chillakallu Cheruvu in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district. Police retrieved her body on Sunday.
A native of Navuluru mandal in Guntur district, Ms. Swetha was working in a private company, and was working from home for the last few months.
On Saturday evening, she called up her mother and said that she was committing suicide. The villagers who found Swetha’s body in the tank alerted the police, said Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G. Nageswar Reddy.
“The reasons for the alleged suicide are not immediately known. The Chillakallu police have registered a case and started investigation,” the ACP said.
Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may ‘Dial 100’ for help.
