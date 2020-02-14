Tech challenges can be turned into opportunities: RGUKT Chancellor

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council K.C. Reddy said that while globalisation was influencing the industry, the new technology was showing impact on the society.

Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan in a video message said the aim of the technological universities was to make India a knowledge superhighway by equipping students with necessary skills and knowledge. He was supposed to attend the conclave on Friday, but could not make it to Anantapur due to some other pre-occupation.

A combination of meeting the aspirations of the students by making them good at handling the new technology and preparing them for the likely challenges to be faced in the industry due to globalisation would lead to the students getting equipped for right atmosphere to excel.

Speaking on the second day of the Tech V-Cs’ Conclave 2020 at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur on Friday, Prof. Reddy explained how challenges could be turned into opportunities.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education and the RGUKT were doing a unique experiment to provide the best quality education to the top 1% of the rural undergraduates so that they are prepared to face challenges of the market when they graduate. Terming the theme of the conclave as an apt one, Prof. Reddy said that only when challenges were there students would make their mind work and find a solution, which turns into an opportunity for them and the society at large benefits from the new technologies that make their life simpler.

He congratulated JNTUA Vice-Chancellor S. Srinivas Kumar and and VTU Belgavi Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa for taking the initiative to openly discuss these topics by inviting all the Vice-Chancellors of Technological Universities. Entire country was looking forward to the outcome of the conclave so that the best practices and new initiatives devised here could be implemented in their institutions, he said.

At the RGUKT the syllabus has been designed in such a way that prominence was being to the local issues and teaching and learning methods were implemented to bring out answers for the issues, Prof. Reddy said.