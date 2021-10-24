Teachers delegation to meet MPs, MLAs from November 2 to 5

‘Several teachers could not get promotions due to delay in implementation of service rules’

Forum of Registered Teachers’ Organisation (FORTO) Chairman Karanam Harikrishna and Secretary General Samala Simhachalam on Sunday said that FORTO delegations will meet MPs and MLAs in their respective districts and constituencies between November 2 and 5, seeking their support over issues of teachers. The public representatives will be urged to raise the issues of teachers in the next Legislative Assembly and Council sessions.

In a press release, Mr. Simhachalam said that thousands of secondary grade teachers, school assistants and Low Female Literacy (LFL) headmasters could not get promotions with the delay in implementation of service rules. He said that all the secondary grade teachers should be given promotion as school assistants as the government wanted to merge third, fourth and fifth classes with the nearby high schools as part of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). “The school assistants who completed 12 years of service will have to be given promotions as LFL headmaters. The existing LFL HMs can be considered for the next level posts with higher pay scales,” Mr. Simhachalam said.