Andhra Pradesh

Teacher suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with student

A teacher in the Gutala Zilla Parishad High School, in Polavaram mandal of West Godavari district, was suspended on charges of behaving inappropriately with a student.

Following a complaint from the parents, the Polavaram police took the mathematics teacher into custody, for allegedly misbehaving with a sixth standard student.

The school headmaster submitted a report on the charges against the teacher. Based on the preliminary enquiry report, the teacher was placed under suspension on Saturday, said West Godavari District Education Officer C.V. Renuka.

A detailed investigation has been ordered into the alleged misbehaviour of the teacher. “We will record the statements from other students on the behaviour of the teacher,” the official said.

