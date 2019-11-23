Teacher ‘sexually assaulted’ by friend in Visakhapatnam

In yet another case of sexual assault in Visakhapatnam, a school teacher was allegedly sexually assaulted by a person multiple times.

The incident came to light when the victim gave a representation to Commissioner of Police R.K Meena during the ‘Spandana’ programme recently. Mr. Meena forwarded the case to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Zone II) S Uday Bhaskar.

It is learnt that the accused allegedly blackmailed the victim and assaulted her multiple times using her private pictures. The accused also allegedly extorted about ₹60 lakh from the woman by threatening to make her pictures public.

Father too booked

The police also booked case against the father of the accused who allegedly supported the crime, without bringing it to the notice of the police. While the father has been arrested, a manhunt has been launched for the prime accused.

According to the police, the woman was befriended by the person whom she met through a mutual friend. The accused allegedly took some private pictures of the victim reportedly after giving her sleeping pills. Using the pictures, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and also extorted money.

“The accused reportedly extorted around ₹60 lakh from the woman in phases. The victim would send all the money to the accused father’s bank account. Instead of questioning his son about the money, he would consume liquor and lead a lavish life. We really do not understand how the parents cooperated,” said Mr. Bhaskar.

Cases have been booked under various sections and investigation is on. The police said that women victims in such type of cases could approach them without fear and assured that their identity would not be revealed.