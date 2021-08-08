TDP, YSRCP may have a tacit understanding, alleges GVL

‘Both the parties believe in vote bank politics and trying to stop the growth of BJP in State’

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party believe in vote bank politics and it would not be surprising to see both the parties having a tacit understanding to stop the growth of BJP in the State.

Addressing the media after a two-day visit to the districts of Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he alleged that both the parties were playing politics with religion and he alleged that there may be an understanding between them.

He was referring to the recent issue relating to the move to install the statue of Tipu Sultan at a public place and the comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha.

He said Mr. Basha should not try to install the statue at any public place, as this will force the BJP to come on to the streets to take up a fight. “We do not mind if he (Basha) erects the statue in a private place or at his home, but not at a public place,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also said that the comments of some of the senior leaders and Ministers on the tour of the Union Finance Minister were in bad taste.

The Union Finance Minister can visit any State and there is no need to give it a conspiracy angle. Most importantly, their comments were not only insulting for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman, but they were also against the Hindu religion and the ideology of Hindutva. “This is not how you welcome the Union Finance Minister,” he said.

He went ahead to say that in this State only pastors have the right to speak and people who speak for the Hindu religion do not find a place.

Speaking about the financial condition of the State, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that it was not the Centre’s business to interfere in the financial affairs of the State. But if there is some major imbalances in the finances, the Centre would intervene.

He said that the Union Government is aware of the financial condition of the State due to its huge loans to fund its welfare schemes and the CAG report will make it clear.

He also briefed the media on the Union Finance Minister’s two-day tour, which covered the khadi cottage industry in Ponduru on the occasion of National Handloom Day on Saturday and her visit to the Samadhi of Alluri Sitharama Raju in KD Peta and Thallapalem PDS on Sunday.

Her visit to Ponduru would definitely give a big boost to the khadi weavers and the tribals in Visakha Agency, he said.