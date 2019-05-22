TDP will split, says BJP leader

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav on Tuesday predicted a split in the TDP post the election results.

“The TDP cadre and the Nandamuri family will be on one side and the Nara clan on the other,” Mr. Madhav said while addressing the media here on Tuesday.

Even while fighting a losing battle for survival in the State, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was desperate to play a role in the national politics, he said, and added that Mr. Naidu was sure to lose the electoral battle.

“The TDP supremo has been deceiving the people of the State for last five years,” he alleged. In the elections, Mr. Naidu resorted to all kinds of conspiracies to ensure that the votes were split, Mr. Madhav alleged.

Mr. Naidu appointed bureaucrats who were “favourable” to him, but the Election Commission “spoiled his game,” he added.

Referring to Mr. Naidu’s claim that the BJP and the YSRCP had an understanding, Mr. Madhav sought to know from him the constituencies in which the two parties had aligned.

Probe sought

Referring to Mr. Naidu’s charge that the EVMs were tampered with, the BJP leader said the former Congress leader, Lagadapati Rajagopal, had predicted a TDP win. “Does that mean that Mr. Naidu and his men tampered with the EVMs?” he questioned. Mr. Madhav called for a probe against Mr. Naidu.

BJP’s Minority Morcha national secretary Shaik Baji, Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate Kilaru Dileep and city president A. Sriram were present.