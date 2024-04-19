GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP will get its glory back in Vizianagaram district: Kalisetti Appala Naidu

April 19, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP candidate for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat Kalisetti Appala Naidu submitting his nomination papers to Collector S. Nagalakshmi in Vizianagaram on Friday.

TDP candidate for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat Kalisetti Appala Naidu on Friday said the party will get its glory back in the district as people were keen on voting for NDA partners in the upcoming elections. After organising a massive rally from R and B Junction to the collectorate, he handed over his nomination papers to District Collector and Returning Officer S. Nagalakshmi. Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TDP MLA candidate Aditi Vijaya Lakshmi Gajapathiraju were present. Speaking to the media later, he said all sections of society were eagerly waiting to dethrone the YSRCP government in the elections. Mr. Appala Naidu said there was a strong wave for TDP-JSP-BJP combine across the State as well as in Vizianagaram district.

