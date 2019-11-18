‘TDP will be reduced to a notional party’

The TDP, which is being touted as a national party, will soon be reduced to a “notional” party in the wake of expected desertions from it, according to Y. Raghunatha Babu, senior BJP leader and Tobacco Board Chairman.

Questionable decision

“There is growing realisation among the TDP cadres that severing ties with the BJP had cost the party dear. They have started questioning its president N. Chandrababu Naidu and are ready to revolt against the leadership,” Mr. Babu told the media here on Sunday.

“The TDP is losing strength in Telangana too as the BJP is expanding its base in the South and emerging stronger in the both Telugu-speaking States,” he said.

People understood that the Congress and the TDP, which had ruled Andhra Pradesh for 57 years, were responsible for the backwardness of the Andhra region, which, in fact, had been well developed when compared to Telangana at the time of carving out the State in 1953.

Ayodhya issue

“Andhra Pradesh will forge ahead in terms of development only after the BJP assumes power in the State in 2024,” he said. The NDA government had found lasting solution to sensitive and long-pending problems, he claimed, and cited as examples the abrogation of Article 370 and passing of the Triple Talaq Bill. A permanent solution to the Ayodhya dispute was being worked out in the wake of the landmark judgment delivered by the Supreme Court.

Rafale deal

The Apex court’s decision not to entertain the review petition in the Rafale deal case was a slap in the face of the Congress party, said BJP district president P.V. Krishna Reddy. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for levelling “baseless corruption charges” against the BJP government at the Centre, he said.