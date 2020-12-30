TDP urges NCSC to conduct enquiry into attacks on Dalits

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has urged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to send a delegation to the State for and enquiry into attacks against Dalits.
In a letter to NCSC Chairperson Ram Shankar Katheria on Wednesday, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah said the TDP had regularly updated the NCSC about attacks against Dalits.
“On five occasions it had appealed to the NCSC to conduct inquiry and to initiate action against the culprits. Sadly, till now, the NCSC has not responded and no action has been initiated, much to the dismay of the victims of the attacks. As a result, people in general and Dalits in particular are expressing doubts about the very existence of the NCSC,” he said.
“On the one side, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has turned a blind eye towards attacks on Dalits. On the other side, the NCSC appears to be ignoring victims,” he alleged. The NCSC should initiate a comprehensive inquiry into the continuous attacks against Dalits in Andhra Pradesh, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath