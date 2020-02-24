TDP targeting govt. outof frustration, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party has been indulging in mud-slinging on the government as it is afraid that people will forget its leader N. Chandrababu Naidu with the government implementing a slew of welfare schemes, including Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa. He said the TDP was unable to digest the remarkable change in the lives of people.

Mr. Jagan launched the ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ scheme aimed at helping polytechnic and degree students for which the government will spend ₹2,300 crore, at Ayodhya Maidan here.

He said only 23 % students in Andhra Pradesh were continuing studies after Intermediate. In contrast, it was 81 % in countries such as Russia. He hoped that the impact of ‘Vasathi Deevena’ would be felt soon with the gross enrolment picking up.

“The real wealth for youngsters is education and that is the reason we are make huge allocations for schemes. The amount directly credited into the accounts of mothers will also ensure women empowerment,” he said.

‘Artificial agitations’

Turning to politics, the Chief Minister said he was “fighting with demons” which were trying to show his government in poor light by organising agitations over issues such as the three-capital proposal, English medium education and enhancement of seats in local bodies. There was no truth in the allegation that industries were moving out of the State, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and P.Viswharoop thanked the Chief Minister for announcing schemes with people’s welfare at heart.

Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy urged the Chief Minister to allocate funds for the completion of pending projects.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan patted Class VI student for Abhimanyu for speaking in fluent English about government schemes.

After the public meeting, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Disha police station at the Cantonment police grounds.

Director-General of Police Gowtam Sawang and Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari explained the facilities created in the police station.

Meanwhile, three students of MR College of Pharmacy attending the Chief Minister’s programme fainted and they were shifted to a private hospital for treatment..