TDP seeks Customs inquiry into ‘smuggling’ of human hair

TDP executive secretary Buchi Ram Prasad on Thursday urged the Customs Preventive Commissionerate to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged smuggling of human hair from Tirumala to China via the North-East States and Myanmar.

Mr. Ram Prasad met Customs Commissioner K. Venkatarami Reddy and submitted him a memorandum to this effect.

Stressing the need for deterrent action against the gangs involved in the illegal transportation of human hair, the TDP leader said that the Assam Rifles had confirmed that 125 bags of human hair seized by them belonged to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The TDP leader also told the Commissioner that the seizure had been made at the Myanmar border when it was about to be smuggled into that country.

The TDP leader also sought a close vigil by the Customs officials on the alleged “large-scale corruption and unlawful activities in the Tirumala temple.”