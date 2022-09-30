TDP seeks Centre’s intervention to rein in ganja smuggling in A.P.

Expressing concern over Andhra Pradesh turning out to be the “main source” for ganja trade in the country, the Telugu Desam Party on Friday urged the Centre to intervene to root out its production and smuggling.

Addressing the media, TDP Official Spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy said: “Wherever ganja is seized in the country, its roots are traced to the State.”

Referring to reports of Narcotics Control Bureau, he said that of the total 7 lakh kg ganja that was seized in the country last year, 2 lakh kg from the State alone, accounting for 25% of the seizure.

He said the official figure was only a tip of the iceberg, as 40 lakh kg ganja, worth over ₹3,00,000 crore, was smuggled without getting detected by the sleuths in that period and that the State accounted for 80% of it.

The situation called for immediate intervention by the Centre and setting up of Narcotics Control Bureau cells in the State, he said alleging that the some of the ruling party members were involved in the trade.