TDP offices ransacked in Anantapur and Guntakal

March 29, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Mild tension prevailed in Anantapur and Guntakal after the disgruntled cadre of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ransacked the party offices and set fire to furniture, resenting the announcement of D. Venkateswara Prasad and Gummanur Jayaram as the MLA candidates.

As soon as Mr. Prasad’s name was announced as the MLA candidate for the Anantapur Urban Assembly constituency, a group of irate mobs, allegedly supporters of TDP leader Prabhakar Chowdary barged into the TDP office and set the furniture on fire. Some publicity material was also damaged. Similar scenes were reported at the TDP office in Guntakal.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A police official said that no complaint had been received so far.