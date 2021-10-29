TDP office ‘ransacked’: no grounds for FIR, say police

Not an offence for a party’s activists to enter the office of another party: CP

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said that no arrests were made nor any First Information Report (FIR) lodged in a recent incident where some women said to be affiliated to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ransacked the TDP office near Daspalla Hills.

Addressing reporters in the city on Thursday, Mr. Sinha said that no violence was committed, nor any damage done to the office premises nor any section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) violated. He added that people belonging to one party entering the office compound of another party is not an offence.

“Entering someone’s compound when it is open is not an offence at all. When the actual problem started, our police team reached the spot, separated the parties and sent them out. The city police will take measures to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he told reporters.

The Commissioner of Police added that no damage had occurred at the TDP party office.

Speaking on the issue of ganja smuggling, Mr Sinha said that the menace is not new to Visakhapatnam district. He said that apart from arresting ganja smugglers, the police have also come up with counselling programmes to bring about a change in them. He said that till date, the city police had counselled 229 youth.

Firecrackers

With Deepavali approaching fast, Mr. Sinha said that he has instructed the Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to allow permissions to fireworks traders who have obtained necessary clearances and are abiding by the required protocols.

The Commissioner also reiterated that the suspicious death of a minor girl at Aganampudi was a clear case of suicide. He said that on October 23, the police had received the forensic report containing mobile data records, which they had shared with the girl’s parents.