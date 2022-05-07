TDP obstructing development, welfare schemes, alleges Vijaya Sai Reddy 

‘YSRCP legal cell should strive to clear the hurdles being created by the opposition party’

Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is obstructing the implementation of development and welfare schemes by filing petitions in courts, and that the advocates should fight such cases within the legal framework and refrain from making disparaging comments on the judges and the judiciary as a whole.

Addressing the the YSRCP’s State Legal Cell meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the advocates should discharge their duties responsibly in the process of protecting the rights of the aggrieved sections.

He exhorted the legal cell president, M. Manohar Reddy, to achieve a dominant position in the Bar Council as well as the 143 Bar Associations in the State.

Many government schemes were mired in litigations in the courts as a result of the petitions filed by the TDP, he alleged, and called upon the YSRCP legal cell to do its best to help in clearing the hurdles.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, AP State FiberNet Limited Chairman P. Gowtham Reddy, APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohan Rao and legal cell office-bearers K. Srinivasulu Reddy and P. Venkata Reddy were among those present.