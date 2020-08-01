TDP MLC quits over capital issue

Member of the Legislative Council from Kadapa district, Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, popularly known as ‘B.Tech Ravi,’ tendered his resignation on Friday, expressing resentment at Governor Biswa bhusan Harichandan giving his nod to the decentralisation and CRDA repeal Bills.

Terming the decision ‘undemocratic,’ Mr. Ravi said no purpose would be served by holding a position in the House. He dashed off his resignation letter to TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, apart from offering to submit the same in the prescribed format to the Council Chairman.

It may be recalled that he won the prestigious MLC seat by defeating strongman Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, after his name was proposed by former Ministers C. Adinarayana Reddy and P. Ramasubba Reddy.