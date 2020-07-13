TDP MLC alleges harassment of senior civil servants

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Buddha Venkanna has alleged that the State government is “harassing and frequently transferring” IAS and other senior civil servants.
The civil servants were being transferred and posted at the whims and fancies of the ruling party leaders and in utter disregard for the Constitution, he alleged while addressing the media here on Monday.
‘Unconstitutional’
Mr. Venkanna said it was unconstitutional on the part of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to use civil servants by denying them their constitutional roles. The Chief Minister’s advisers were acting as “extra-constitutional authorities with unlimited powers”.
Civil servants such as L.V. Subrahmanyam, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, P.V. Ramesh and Jasthi Krishna Kishore faced harassment and victimisation. The Chief Minister was not conscious of the fact that the IAS officers were appointed at the national level and that they were bound to act by the Constitution. “Only out of ignorance, Mr. Reddy has appointed 33 advisors to run an extra-constitutional government without involving civil servants, Ministers or departmental heads in the decision-making process,” he said.
It was because of Mr. Reddy’s reluctance to follow the advice of IAS officers that his government’s decisions suffered strictures from the courts for over 60 times. Still Mr. Reddy did not change and was continuing to undermine IAS officers, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath