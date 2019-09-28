TDP MLA stopped from entering village by police

TDP MLA from Uravakonda Payyavula Keshav was stopped by the police from entering Ipperu village in Kuderu mandal on Friday.
He was on his way to release water from the HNSS canals to the Ipperu tank.
He issued an ultimatum to the government to release water to the tank by Saturday evening. He alleged the YSRCP leaders were hurting farmers by not releasing water to the lake. He alleged that the police had also taken away the excavator at the behest of YSRCP leaders.
When the government wanted to release water to the tank, the villagers had objected to it. “Now that we (TDP) have convinced the villagers, former MLA Y. Vishweswar Reddy (YSRCP) has approached the police to stop the release of water to save the face of the government,” he added.
