TDP makes arrangementsfor cadre to watch results

Telugu Desam Party leaders are making arrangements for its followers to watch the progress of counting on giant screens and TVs at various places in Anantapur and other towns in the district.

Rayadurg party candidate and I&PR Minister Kalava Srinivasulu reviewed the arrangements at the counting centre on JNTU campus and later visited the SJR Function Hall in the city where a big screen is being put up with hundreds of chairs for party leaders and supporters to watch the news channels.

Anantapur Parliamentary Constituency TDP candidate J.C. Pawan Reddy has made special arrangements at his residence with a number of TVs for his followers to watch and sent an open invite to them. He has made arrangements for water, food and cool drinks for all those who reach his house at Lakshmi Nagar in the city.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders have not made any such public arrangements, but a majority of their leaders said they would be present at the counting centres on JNTU campus or Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur, where the counting for all 14 Assembly and two Parliamentary constituencies will be taken up from 8 a.m. A majority of their second rung leaders have been nominated as counting agents.

YSRCP complaint

Rapthadu YSRC Assembly constituency candidate Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy made a written complaint to the District Collector alleging that the Telugu Desam Party nominated 19 persons against whom rowdy sheets were opened. They should be barred from entering the centres as it would create law and order problem, he said.