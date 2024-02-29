GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP looking forward to an ‘exodus’ of senior leaders from ruling party in Nellore

Along with former MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, hundreds of other leaders are expected to join the TDP in the presence of party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, say sources

February 29, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Former Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, former Minister P. Narayana and Nellore Parliamentary constituency in-charge Abdul Azeez inspecting arrangements for the public meeting, in Nellore on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu will address a public meeting in Nellore city on March 2, with party sources stating that they are expecting a large-scale influx of senior leaders from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Former Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who resigned from his seat as well as the primary membership of the YSRCP, will be formally inducted into the TDP on the occasion. Mr. Naidu will also announce his name as the party candidate for the Nellore Lok Sabha seat.

On Thursday, a TDP team comprising former Minister P. Narayana, TDP State general secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and former Mayor T. Anuradha, along with Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, inspected the arrangements at the venue for Friday’s meeting.

“Along with Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, hundreds of leaders, including MPTC/ZPTC members and city corporators will join the TDP,” said its Nellore Parliamentary constituency in-charge Abdul Azeez on Thursday.

Mr. Narayana, who is the TDP’s candidate from Nellore City constituency, said the exodus from the ruling party would augur well for the district. Hailing Mr. Prabhakar Reddy as an altruist working for the society by looking beyond party affiliation, Mr. Narayana lashed out at the YSRCP for hurting his self-respect and forcing him to quit the party.

