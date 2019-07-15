TDP leaders hit out at each other on Twitter

TDP leaders took to Twitter on Sunday to wash their dirty linen in public.

Party city president and MLC Buddha Venkanna and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) questioned each other’s loyalty to the party and leadership capabilities. Not stopping at that, they dug into their past to portray each other in bad light.

The Twitter war came close on the heels of rumours doing the rounds that the MLC met YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy along with a few cine industry leaders in Hyderabad recently.

In an oblique reference to it, Mr. Nani said the MLC was ready to kowtow to Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy. He said, “Till yesterday, it was Naidu’s feet, from tomorrow it will be Vijaya Sai Reddy’s feet. Except for the change in a person, the feet remain the same.”

In response, the MLC said the party needed a leader who fought during the crisis. “A leader who joins hands with leaders of other political parties is dangerous. Chandrababu Naidu requires soldiers who fight until their last breath but not opportunists (Mr. Nani.),” the MLS said.

Retorting, Mr. Nani said, “It was unfortunate that a person who cannot get four votes on his own got four posts. A person who cannot utter four words and write four sentences is tweeting now.”

And the war of words continued . Mr. Venkanna alleged that Mr. Nani had back-stabbed Chiranjeevi, who had given him Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) ticket. Mr. Nani had insulted him and damaged the party, the MLC alleged.

Mr. Nani countered saying, “Political life, political future are required for those who steal cycle bells and coconut shells at the temple, sex racketeers, brokers and lobbyists but not for me.”