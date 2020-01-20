TDP leaders held, let off in Chittoor

Uneasy atmosphere prevailed at the residences of several Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leaders in Chittoor district from Sunday night till Monday morning, with the police confining them, in a move to prevent them from attending the ‘Chalo Assembly’ stir at Vijayawada.

The police teams also mounted surveillance at vital junctions at Kuppam, Palamaner, Madanapalle, Piler, Tirupati and Nagari to eliminate the possibility of the cadres moving in groups.

In Chittoor, former TDP MLA A.S. Manohar was kept on house-arrest on Sunday night, and was let off in the morning. In protest against this, the Chittoor town cadres gathered at Mr. Manohar’s residence and staged a stir, denouncing excess of police involvement and the “atrocious” decisions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with his three capitals move.

At Madanapalle, former MLA Dommalapati Suresh and senior TDP cadres organized a protest at the bus stand, alleging that the Chief Minister was using the police force to silence the protesters, including the women and farmers, in Amaravati.