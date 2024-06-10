TDP leaders accuse former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana of taking bribe, lodge complaint with ACB

A delegation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by its Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has lodged a complaint with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Superintendent of Police (SP) U. Ravi Prakash, alleging that former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, his personal assistant and some officers had taken bribes from teachers for transferring them to the places of their choice.

The delegation also accused the former Minister of committing other irregularities.

Mr. Ramaiah alleged that Mr. Satyanarayana and his coterie had collected about ₹60 crore from 1,600 teachers— ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh from each teacher. The bribes were collected from the teachers after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the elections came into force in the State, with the promise that they could join in their new places of posting after the elections, he alleged.

The TDP leader said a complaint would also be lodged about the “dubious activities in the Tourism Department”, he said, adding that whoever resorted to corrupt activities would face the consequences.

TDP leaders Shaik Rafi, I. Jagadeesh Babu, K. Akhil, Mallikarjuna Rao and V. Kiran were part of the delegation.