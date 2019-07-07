TDP leader held for ‘attempt to murder’

The Tadipatri Rural Police arrested TDP leader S.V. Ravinder Reddy in the recent attempt-to-murder case and produced him in court on Saturday, which remanded him in judicial custody till July 16. The police later shifted him to the central jail here. Meanwhile, the police were making efforts to check frequent instances of violence in the region.

Tadipatri Rural Circle Inspector B. Suresh told The Hindu that in the case pertaining to the attack on Anil Kumar Reddy, a recovery agent of the Anantapur District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd. on June 28, six of the nine accused named in the FIR had been arrested. Another accused, Ramnath, was absconding.

The FIR also mentioned the names of two family members of former TDP MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, but the police did not find any prima facie evidence against them. A case under Section 307 was booked against Ravinder Reddy. Also, there were FIRs pending against him in the attack on the Prabhodananda Swamy Ashram.

Police counselling

Tadipatri Urban CI Teja Murthy said maintaining law and order was being accorded top priority. It was learnt that counselling sessions were held on Friday and Saturday for those having History Sheets. They included former municipal vice-chairman Jeelan Basha, Konda Reddy of P. Produturu, former sarpanch Ravi Mohan, and Brahmanapalli PD Store dealer Peddi Reddy, police sources said.