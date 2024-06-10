GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TDP leader hacked to death in Kurnool

Additional police forces have been deployed at Bommireddipalle after the incident

Published - June 10, 2024 06:36 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A local leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), identified as Girinath Chowdary, was hacked to death allegedly by his political rivals at Bommireddipalle in Veldurthi mandal of Kurnool district on June 9 (Sunday) night. Another TDP worker, Kalyan Chowdary, who sustained serious injuries, is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kurnool.

The political rivalry has been on the rise in many villages in Veldurthi mandal after the elections. Additional police forces have been deployed at Bommireddipalle village and other vulnerable areas after the murder. The Circle-Inspector and Sub-Inspector concerned were transferred to the vacancy reserve on June 10 (Monday).

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the incident and said the culprits would not be spared.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool / crime / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.