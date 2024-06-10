TDP leader hacked to death in Kurnool

A local leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), identified as Girinath Chowdary, was hacked to death allegedly by his political rivals at Bommireddipalle in Veldurthi mandal of Kurnool district on June 9 (Sunday) night. Another TDP worker, Kalyan Chowdary, who sustained serious injuries, is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kurnool.

The political rivalry has been on the rise in many villages in Veldurthi mandal after the elections. Additional police forces have been deployed at Bommireddipalle village and other vulnerable areas after the murder. The Circle-Inspector and Sub-Inspector concerned were transferred to the vacancy reserve on June 10 (Monday).

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the incident and said the culprits would not be spared.