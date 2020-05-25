TDP leader blames YSRCP govt. for cancellation of flights

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday squarely blamed the YSRCP government for the cancellation of the flight from Hyderabad in which the party president N. Chandrababu Naidu was scheduled to travel to Visakhapatnam and meet the victims of gas leak at LG Polymers.

“The YSRCP government granted permission to Mr. Naidu to meet the gas leak victims and on the other hand ensured that the Hyderabad-Vizag flight got cancelled on the pretext of COVID-19 pandemic,” TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy told the media here.

‘Pandemic as pretext’

The government, which got the flights cancelled over quarantine issues, is now putting the blame on the Centre, he said. “The Civil Aviation Minister’s tweet has made it clear that it was the State government which sought the cancellation of flights to A.P.,” said Mr. Murthy.

He wondered whether the State government was unaware of the quarantine issues before according permission for the operation of flights to the State.

He made it clear that Mr. Naidu’s visit to Visakhapatnam has been only postponed, not cancelled. “Mr. Naidu will meet the gas leak victims soon,” he said.

Rubbishing the claims of the YSRCP that its government had earned the goodwill of people through welfare schemes, Mr. Murthy claimed that various courts had given 63 judgments against the decisions of the State government in a year.

‘Rubber stamps’

The TDP leader further alleged that the YSRCP government had reduced the IAS and IPS officers to ‘mere rubber stamps’, with the government orders being drafted by political leaders and the bureaucrats were being made to sign on them.

When his attention was drawn to the fact that the TDP, when in power, had not allowed the CBI into the State, Mr. Murthy said: “We had opposed use of the CBI by the Centre to target our government. But, we never said that the CBI was bad.”