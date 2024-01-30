TDP leader apprehends threat to life of APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila

January 30, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu alleges a threat to the life of APCC president Y.S. Sharmila from her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy can go to any extent for the sake of power,” Mr. Patrudu alleged while addressing the media here on Tuesday.

Ms. Sharmila had been targeting Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ever since she took over the reigns of the Congress party in the State, he said. The Congress party leaders should appeal to the Union government to provide additional security to Ms. Sharmila, he added.

Claiming to be receiving threat calls from unknown persons warning him not to speak against the YSRCP, Mr. Patrudu said he would not be cowed by such tactics and none could stop him from speaking about government’s failures.